Ramesh Jarkiholi can lure Congress MLAs to BJP: Govind Karjol

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Former minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi is an efficient leader and has the capacity to bring Congress MLAs into the BJP fold, said Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons in Belagavi, Karjol said, “Ramesh Jarkiholi is a senior and experienced politician. He has friends in the Congress. He has the power to bring them into the BJP, and this cannot be denied.”

When asked about KPCC chief D K Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah’s statement that some BJP legislators were in touch with them, he said the Congress leaders are living in an illusionary world.

“Not a single legislator from the BJP will quit the party to join the Congress. Their statement is far from the truth,” he said, and added that there was no factionalism in the BJP in Belagavi. All are united and working for the party, he noted.

When asked why the Belagavi City Corporation was yet to get a mayor and deputy mayor even after four months, he said, “The mayoral post is reserved for women and deputy mayor for a backward class women as per the reservation roster. The elections will be held as per the instructions of the secretary to the Urban Development Department once the dates are announced.”