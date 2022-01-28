STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram season will start soon in Karnataka: Satish Jarkiholi

“Many, including most of the 17 legislators who defected from the Congress, several ministers and legislators from other parties are in touch with the Congress,” he claimed.

Published: 28th January 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Satish Jarkiholi

Satish Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Wading into the BJP-Congress war of words over defection of legislators, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday said defection of MLAs from one party to another will pick up pace six months later when the Assembly election in the state draws closer.

“Many, including most of the 17 legislators who defected from the Congress, several ministers and legislators from other parties are in touch with the Congress,” he claimed. Defending the claims made by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Satish said BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s statement that 16 Congress MLAs will switch over to the BJP is false. Ramesh and MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi are needlessly issuing such statements, he said. 

“Already, the BJP is housefull with 120 seats in its kitty. Then, where will the party accommodate 16 more MLAs if they cross over from the Congress and JDS? Ramesh and Lakhan never speak on development of roads and other infrastructure facilities. The duo is involved in political trade and that’s all,’’ Jarkiholi said.
Hitting out at his brothers, Satish quipped, “Ramesh often plants bombs, some eventually explode, but some never make an impact.” 

He reiterated that none of the legislators from the Congress will cross over to other parties anymore, but MLAs from BJP and JDS will join the Congress in the coming days. Some ministers also are also planning to jump ship to the Congress at a suitable time, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Satish Jarkiholi defection Karnataka
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp