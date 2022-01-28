Bommai to present maiden Karnataka Budget in early March

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present his maiden budget for the year 2022-23 in the first week of March. The schedule for the Budget session will be announced at a later date. With the State going for Assembly polls in 2023, the upcoming Budget will be crucial for the BJP government and challenging for the CM as the state tackles a fund crunch amidst the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet on Thursday approved holding the joint legislature session from February 14 to 25, which will be addressed by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The government is expected to table several Bills in the Council, including the controversial The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, which was passed in the Assembly during the winter session in December 2021.

Session expected to be stormy

It hopes to get the Bills passed easily as its numbers in the Council have increased after the recent MLC polls. The session is expected to be stormy as the Opposition is gearing up to take on the ruling dispensation over the handling of Covid-19 situation, while the BJP members are preparing to attack the Congress over the Mekedatu padayatra issue.

The Congress benches in the Council will also witness some change as the AICC has appointed B K Hariprasad as Leader of Opposition in the Council along with K Govindraj as his deputy. Also, former cricketer Prakash Rathod has been named Chief Whip in the Council.