STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai to present maiden Karnataka Budget in early March

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present his maiden budget for the year 2022-23 in the first week of March.

Published: 28th January 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai arriving to Cabinet meeting at Vidhnasoudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai arriving to Cabinet meeting at Vidhnasoudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present his maiden budget for the year 2022-23 in the first week of March. The schedule for the Budget session will be announced at a later date. With the State going for Assembly polls in 2023, the upcoming Budget will be crucial for the BJP government and challenging for the CM as the state tackles a fund crunch amidst the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet on Thursday approved holding the joint legislature session from February 14 to 25, which will be addressed by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The government is expected to table several Bills in the Council, including the controversial The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, which was passed in the Assembly during the winter session in December 2021. 

Session expected to be stormy

It hopes to get the Bills passed easily as its numbers in the Council have increased after the recent MLC polls. The session is expected to be stormy as the Opposition is gearing up to take on the ruling dispensation over the handling of Covid-19 situation, while the BJP members are preparing to attack the Congress over the Mekedatu padayatra issue.

The Congress benches in the Council will also witness some change as the AICC has appointed B K Hariprasad as Leader of Opposition in the Council along with K Govindraj as his deputy. Also, former cricketer Prakash Rathod has been named Chief Whip in the Council.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Budget
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp