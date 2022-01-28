Booklet on Bommai’s work as CM to be released Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will complete six months in office on Friday, which, incidentally, also happens to be his birthday. To mark the occasion, the State Government will release a booklet on his achievements.

With BBMP polls likely to be held in the next few months, Bommai faces a challenge before the ultimate Assembly polls in 2023. However, he said that no major announcements will be made on Friday as the government takes pro-people decisions as and when required, irrespective of any occasion.

The CM said a booklet will be released and instructed all the ministers and departments to publicise their initiatives and schemes till 2023. This will be publicised in the print and electronic media. Bommai said that they had discussed the BBMP polls which is likely to be held this year. “We are deputing ministers from other districts along with ministers representing Bengaluru Assembly constituencies for the BBMP polls. We discussed the poll strategy,” he said.

When asked about Congress’ allegation of disparity in grants among constituencies in Bengaluru, he said, “They should look back to check what they have done when they were the ruling party.’’