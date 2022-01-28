STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Booklet on Bommai’s work as CM to be released Friday

With BBMP polls likely to be held in the next few months, Bommai faces a challenge before the ultimate Assembly polls in 2023.

Published: 28th January 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will complete six months in office on Friday, which, incidentally, also happens to be his birthday. To mark the occasion, the State Government will release a booklet on his achievements.

With BBMP polls likely to be held in the next few months, Bommai faces a challenge before the ultimate Assembly polls in 2023. However, he said that no major announcements will be made on Friday as the government takes pro-people decisions as and when required, irrespective of any occasion.

The CM said a booklet will be released and instructed all the ministers and departments to publicise their initiatives and schemes till 2023. This will be publicised in the print and electronic media. Bommai said that they had discussed the BBMP polls which is likely to be held this year. “We are deputing ministers from other districts along with ministers representing Bengaluru Assembly constituencies for the BBMP polls. We discussed the poll strategy,” he said.

When asked about Congress’ allegation of disparity in grants among constituencies in Bengaluru, he said, “They should look back to check what they have done when they were the ruling party.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp