CM Ibrahim all set to bid adieu to Congress, contemplating on next political move

BENGALURU: With his hopes of becoming Leader of Opposition in the Council dashed, MLC and former Union Minister CM Ibrahim on Thursday openly declared his intention to quit the Congress and even give up his MLC seat soon. The Congress high command on Wednesday appointed senior leader and MLC B K Hariprasad as Leader of Opposition in the Council.

“Maybe next week, when the Council chairman arrives at the Vidhana Soudha, I am going to resign from my MLC post. I will take a call over my future political career after discussing with my well-wishers. There are several options before me, including the All India Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party. Even Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in touch with me. I will also discuss my plans with JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda,” Ibrahim told TNIE, hinting at playing a role in regional politics. His Council term ends in June 2024.

Meanwhile, the minority leader has blamed Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, for failing to safeguard his interests despite supporting the former to the hilt. “It is the end of my relationship with the Congress. I left the JDS, severing my relationship with stalwarts like former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, for the sake of Siddaramaiah. Now I feel orphaned,” he said.

When asked whether the BJP was also an option for him, Ibrahim categorically denied it, saying that his ideology is that of 12th century revolutionary Basavanna’s rather than Keshava Krupa’s RSS. He termed the Congress’ hopes of coming back to power in the 2023 Assembly polls as an illusion and even predicted the debacle of the party in the ensuing Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Ibrahim has been sending feelers about quitting the Congress for quite some time now, by calling on Deve Gowda and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, but did not act expecting the Council post.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said, “I will speak to Ibrahim as he is my friend.” “We have given him a ticket from Bhadravati Assembly seat by dropping incumbent MLA B K Sangamesh in 2013.

Although he lost the polls, he was appointed deputy chairman of the state Planning Commission in the Siddaramaiah government, and made MLC for two consecutive terms,” state Congress president DK Shivakumar said.

“My appointment is the decision of the AICC president. Ibrahim was also trying for the post. Since he did not get it, he has been naturally expressing his disappointment. Politics is not about likes and dislikes,” said B K Hariprasad.