First robotic bariatric surgery in Karnataka, a success

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, on Friday announced that it performed the first Complete Robotic Bariatric surgery using Robotic Staplers, a first of its kind operation in Karnataka. The surgery was performed on a 49-year-old patient from Bangladesh, who weighed a massive 117 kg and was suffering from various health complications.

According to the doctors who treated Fahida, she approached the hospital after battling obesity and related problems since childhood. Apart from morbid obesity the comorbidities also had progressed in patients. Despite being on a very high dose of insulin and oral antidiabeteic drugs, the patient’s sugar levels were uncontroleld and she was even on inhalers due to bronchial asthma. To add to that she was wheel chair bound and her arthritis was fast progressing and approaching as tage where she may had to go for knee replacement.

Dr. Ashwinikumar Kudari–Senior Consultant, Surgical Gastroenterology and Robotic Surgery, Narayana Health City, said, “Total Robotic Bariatric Procedure using Robotic Staplers was chosen because the patient had reached a stage wherein she could no longer afford to wait for the outcomes that other treatments could give. With this single procedure we were able to address all the critical issues that the patient was suffering from. After surgery, she was able to walk on her own, which is testament to the faster recovery that robotic surgery can provide. What more, the cost is on par with the laparoscopic surgery.”

Total Robotic Bariatric Procedure using Robotic Staplers being the best available technology at present to treat morbid obesity and resultant issues, patient was operated with this. The six hour surgery was successfully done in the month of October using the upgraded Generation 4 daVinci X Robot. The other doctors on team were Dr Jayant Mulchandani, Consultant, Surgical Gastroenterology and Robotic Surgery and Dr Mohamed Shies Sadat, Consultant, Surgical Gastroenterology and Robotic Surgery.

"It is just over 2 months the patient has already lost 17 kgs. The patient is off Insulin and on a minimal dose of oral anti diabetic drugs. She is expected to lose more weight within the next couple of months, by then, she could go off the Oral anti diabetic drugs, will have ease of life and a normal routine,” said Dr Ashwini.

Meanwhile, Fahida who is overjoyed said, “It was a difficult time for me, not only I had to be on different types of medications and endure endless hospital visits, I was subject to social ridicule too. I was almost on the verge of a breakdown, thankfully I happened to visit Narayana Health City. After the procedure I am much relived. I have already lost 17 kgs in the last two month. I am extremely grateful to the team of doctors at Narayana Health City for helping me out of my condition.”