Have worked closely with 5 CMs, administration not a big deal: CM Bommai on completing six months

Bommai also defended his government's cabinet, rating it as one of the best. He said his colleagues have delivered the goods for the welfare of the people keeping aside their personal interests.

Published: 28th January 2022 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai speaking at a function at the Vidhanasoudha after releasing a booklet on the accomplishments of his government. (Photo | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who completed six months in office on Friday, incidentally on turning 62 years of age, expressed satisfaction as the head of the government, claiming that 'administration was not a big deal for him having closely worked with five Chief Ministers'.

Bommai also defended his government's cabinet of ministers, rating it as one of the best. He said his colleagues have delivered the goods for the welfare of the people keeping aside their personal interests.

Bommai was speaking at a function at the banquet hall in the Vidhana Soudha at which a booklet on the accomplishments of his government was also released

"I am fortunate to lead this cabinet which worked for public welfare with compassion. My heart yearned to do more for the farmers and downtrodden among other weaker sections," he expressed.

"Administration is not a new thing for me having worked closely with as many as five Chief Ministers and I am fortunate to be a member of this cabinet which has performed better than any other cabinet in the past," he remarked.

Despite the financial crisis, the drought, floods and COVID19 situation have been tackled by not letting the people down at any juncture. Over 4.5 lakh school children hailing from farming communities were given scholarships under 'Vidhyanidhi', 14 lakh farmers benefited from the hike in compensation against crop loss, 58 crore people got their pension hiked by Rs 200 per month under various social security schemes and the increase in the distribution of food grains under PDS has benefited over 4 crore people of Karnataka.

"These people will shower blessings on us reposing faith in the government," he hoped.

The Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) gave a report on the prospects of the schemes introduced by the Bommai government. "My government is open minded. Give us critical and timely reports for rectification," he suggested to the ISEC director Rajashekar.

The Chief Minister also hinted at giving sops for the welfare of the SC/ST/OBC communities and increasing the allocation of funds for Gram Panchayats in his maiden budget which he is going to present in March.
 
"Six months is a confidence building stage and I am focusing on achieving the goals set by giving leadership to the people," he said.

"I am grateful to the party and also my predecessor B S Yediyurappa who have been guiding me in making decisions on policies," he signed off.

