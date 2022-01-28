Nine IPS officers in Karnataka transferred

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday transferred nine IPS officers. Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, who was with Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Division, Bengaluru. Ravi D Channannavar, who was serving as SP in CID, is posted as Managing Director, Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribe Development Corporation, Bengaluru. Abdul Ahad has been transferred from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and posted as Director (Security & Vigilance), KSRTC.

Koppal SP T Sheedhara is transferred as SP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Bengaluru, while TP Shivakumar who was SP (Prisons) is posted as SP, Chamarajanagar, replacing Divya Sara Thomas, who is transferred to Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru, as Deputy Director.

Dekka Kishore Babu, who was waiting for a posting, is Bidar SP and replaces Nagesh DL, who is transferred to CID. Arunangshu Giri, SP, ACB, Mysuru, is posted as Koppal SP.