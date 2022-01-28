STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Nine IPS officers in Karnataka transferred

Dekka Kishore Babu, who was waiting for a posting, is Bidar SP and replaces Nagesh DL, who is transferred to CID. Arunangshu Giri, SP, ACB, Mysuru, is posted as Koppal SP.

Published: 28th January 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Police

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday transferred nine IPS officers. Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, who was with Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Division, Bengaluru. Ravi D Channannavar, who was serving as SP in CID, is posted as Managing Director, Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribe Development Corporation, Bengaluru. Abdul Ahad has been transferred from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and posted as Director (Security & Vigilance), KSRTC.

Koppal SP T Sheedhara is transferred as SP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Bengaluru, while TP Shivakumar who was SP (Prisons) is posted as SP, Chamarajanagar, replacing Divya Sara Thomas, who is transferred to Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru, as Deputy Director. 

Dekka Kishore Babu, who was waiting for a posting, is Bidar SP and replaces Nagesh DL, who is transferred to CID. Arunangshu Giri, SP, ACB, Mysuru, is posted as Koppal SP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka IPS officers
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp