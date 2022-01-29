STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Belagavi BJP leaders against Jarkiholi brothers

Complaining against the duo, the leaders said the Kavatagimath lost only because their brother Lakhan Jarkiholi jumped into the fray, and he was supported by both Ramesh and Balachandra.  

Published: 29th January 2022

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: BJP legislators and leaders from Belagavi met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Friday and demanded stringent action against Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi for going against the party’s interests. 

The legislators including MLAs Abhay Patil, Duryodhan Aihole, P Rajeev and Mahadevappa Yadwad, Parliament members Eeranna Kadadi, Annasaheb Jolle and former MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath blamed the two Jarkiholi brothers for the defeat of BJP candidate (Kavatagimath) in the recent MLC election from Belagavi local bodies constituency.

Complaining against the duo, the leaders said the Kavatagimath lost only because their brother Lakhan Jarkiholi jumped into the fray, and he was supported by both Ramesh and Balachandra.  According to sources, the legislators are making all-out efforts to prevent the party from allotting a cabinet berth to Ramesh or Balachandra, as the BJP central leadership is said to be keen on inducting either one of them this time.

With the BJP one short of majority in the Legislative Council, the Jarkiholi brothers have assured the party of getting the support of Lakhan to achieve the target, sources said.

“The legislators from Belagavi are exerting pressure on party leaders, especially Bommai, to find other alternatives to achieve a majority in the council rather than getting the Jarkiholis’ support,” a source said.

