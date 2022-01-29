Bhadra wildlife sanctuary may make it to top in tiger numbers

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: With the tiger census at Bhadra sanctuary coming to a close on Saturday, Chikkamagaluru district, which was ranked second during the last census, is likely to jump to the first place, forest department sources said.

“During the last census, 39 tigers were recorded in the district. This time, it is said that the density of tigers has increased in core areas of Bhadra reserve,” they added. Forest officials said that continuous rain last year has enhanced the green cover at the sanctuary. It has also increased the prey base, which is a good sign, they said.