STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bhadra wildlife sanctuary may make it to top in tiger numbers

“During the last census, 39 tigers were recorded in the district. This time, it is said that the density of tigers has increased in core areas of Bhadra reserve,” they added.

Published: 29th January 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Nagarhole Tiger Reserve

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: With the tiger census at Bhadra sanctuary coming to a close on Saturday, Chikkamagaluru district, which was ranked second during the last census, is likely to jump to the first place, forest department sources said.

“During the last census, 39 tigers were recorded in the district. This time, it is said that the density of tigers has increased in core areas of Bhadra reserve,” they added. Forest officials said that continuous rain last year has enhanced the green cover at the sanctuary. It has also increased the prey base, which is a good sign, they said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhadra sanctuary Tiger Karnataka tiger census
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp