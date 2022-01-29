STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress rejig by March, polls soon: DK Shivakumar

While Ayudha Pooja has long gone, and even Sankranti is over, there is little change in the Congress.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress’ much-awaited party restructuring, which KPCC president DK Shivakumar had announced would take place around Ayudha Pooja last year, has not happened till now. Overdue for about a decade now, many posts are lying vacant in the party organisation. 

While Ayudha Pooja has long gone, and even Sankranti is over, there is little change in the Congress. When asked, Shivakumar said the party has started a membership drive, and those who do well and recruit more members, will be rewarded with positions. The membership drive will go on till the end of March, by which time they hope to fill up all the vacancies. 

“I have told sitting legislators who are interested in party positions to go and work and look after their constituencies, because elections are just about 14 months away,” Shivakumar said. PCC Working President MLC Saleem Ahmed said, “Elections to the Youth Congress and NSUI are over, and now we will take up elections to the main Congress party. We will fill up vacancies at the block, DCC and KPCC level.”

The delay in appointments has taken a toll of the party organisation -- many of the office-bearers were appointed nearly a decade ago, when Dr G Parameshwara was KPCC chairman. While a few have passed away, some have developed age-related issues, having crossed the 60-year mark. Functioning has been affected because of the vacancies, leading to a drift.

Congress DK Shivakumar
