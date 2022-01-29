Growth in Karnataka on track despite fund crunch: Bommai

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who completed six months in office and incidentally turned 62 on Friday, said that despite financial constraints due to Covid, the state government took up development works in different sectors at a cost of Rs 24,000 crore over the last six months.

Taking part in the celebration at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha, where he released a booklet -- ‘Bhavya Bhavishyakkagi Bharavaseya Hejjegalu’ (Confident Strides towards a Glorious Karnataka), he said that though the pandemic, drought and floods stressed the state, his government helped the needy people.

Scholarships were given to 4.5 lakh children of farmers and five lakh children of labourers, compensation amount against crop loss was increased helping 14 lakh farmers, pension was hiked by Rs 200 per month under various social security schemes benefiting 58 crore people and foodgrains under Public Distribution System (PDS) were increased by 1 kg which helped over four crore people, Bommai added.

Pointing out that the state received 45 per cent of all foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, he said, “It was because of our policies and ease of doing business.”

To develop backward Kalyana Karnataka region, Rs 1,500 crore was granted and if the entire amount is utilised, another Rs 3,000 crore will be allocated next year. Financial approvals have been given to fill 14,000 vacant posts in the region, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai added.

“Apart from five lakh houses to be constructed for the poor under the state scheme, another 6.5 lakh residences will be built under the Central programme, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared pending grants at one go,” the Chief Minister added.

He said that ministers in his cabinet delivered goods for the welfare of people keeping aside their personal interests. Presenting a report card on his government’s performance was necessary as he wanted to place facts before the people, he said. “I aimed to do more for the farmers and downtrodden among other weaker sections, but finances were a constraint,” he said.