Income limit for Ashraya housing scheme to be raised in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the State Government will increase the annual income limit for the Ashraya housing scheme from Rs 32,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the Chief Secretary and Housing Department Secretary to take appropriate measures to increase the income limit to avail houses under the government housing scheme, the Home Minister told media persons here.

“Many poor people aspiring to get houses under the scheme have been demanding an increase in the income limit. After this was brought to the CM’s notice, he responded positively to make the changes,” Jnanendra said. He also pointed out that the Centre had increased the income limit for BPL families to Rs 1.20 lakh, but the income limit of Rs 32,000 has been impacting many of those eligible to get houses under the scheme.