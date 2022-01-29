STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Income limit for Ashraya housing scheme to be raised in Karnataka

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the State Government will increase the annual income limit for the Ashraya housing scheme from Rs 32,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh.

Published: 29th January 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the State Government will increase the annual income limit for the Ashraya housing scheme from Rs 32,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the Chief Secretary and Housing Department Secretary to take appropriate measures to increase the income limit to avail houses under the government housing scheme, the Home Minister told media persons here.  

“Many poor people aspiring to get houses under the scheme have been demanding an increase in the income limit. After this was brought to the CM’s notice, he responded positively to make the changes,” Jnanendra said. He also pointed out that the Centre had increased the income limit for BPL families to Rs 1.20 lakh, but the income limit of Rs 32,000 has been impacting many of those eligible to get houses under the scheme. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Araga Jnanendra Karnataka housing scheme Ashraya
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp