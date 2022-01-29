It's MP vs MLA in Mysuru: Pratap Simha-SA Ramadass tussle out in open again

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The tug-of-war between Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Krishnaraja MLA SA Ramadass came to the fore once again with the former accusing the latter of influencing BJP corporators to stay away from the MCC council meeting to delay the piped gas connection project.

On Friday, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) council meeting was postponed due to lack of quorum. Most of the BJP corporators stayed away even as the Mayor and senior BJP corporator Sunanda Palanetra waited for them to attend.

Angered at his own party members staying absent, Simha went to the Mayor’s chamber and expressed his displeasure and accused Ramadass of influencing the corporators not to attend the meeting to delay the project. Simha later told reporters that the piped gas project, which is being implemented in other Tier-2 and 3 cities without any hurdles, is facing problems here.

“The implementing agency has assured to repair the roads after installing the pipelines and even agreed to provide funds for development of those constituencies. The project is in the interest of people, but due to a few people, ambitious projects like these are getting delayed,” he said, pointing fingers at Ramadass.

He even took a jibe at the MLA, calling him a more ‘senior’ leader than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.