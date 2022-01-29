Karnataka govt open to review of schemes: Bommai

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said his government is open to suggestions on implementation of various programmes and projects and is even willing to make course correction, if necessary. Speaking after releasing a study by the Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC) on the impact of various programmes and projects of his government, implemented over the last six months, the CM suggested that the institute continue such work and provide him feedback on the impact.

“Our government is open to such studies. Give us timely reports to rectify our programmes, if there is any lacunae,” he told ISEC director Dr Rajashekar at an event to mark the completion of of six months of the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha here on Friday. In his opening remarks, Dr Rajashekar pointed out that scholarship schemes, especially the ‘Raitha Vidya Nidhi’ for children of farmers, are help girl children by checking the school dropout rate.

“We have aimed big. There are challenges as well, but we have the confidence to face them. A strong foundation has been laid for a bright future. We will work with utmost care for the welfare of the people,” Bommai said. The CM also hinted at more sops in his maiden budget for the welfare of the SCs, STs, and OBCs and expanding the Amrith Yojna to cover more gram panchayats, from the existing 750.

Confident of winning BBMP polls

The CM also exuded confidence that the BJP will win the forthcoming BBMP polls while highlighting that his government is committed to making the city as an international destination by providing world-class facilities.

Addressing a gathering at the BJP’s office after receiving a felicitation, he suggested that party workers take up an aggressive campaign by creating awareness about the projects the government has announced for the city’s development.

Apart from Rs 6,000 Crore over a period of three years, Rs 1,500 crore has been granted to reconstruct the ‘rajakaluves’( storm water drains), Rs 2,300 crore for the development of 12 major corridor, he noted. Work on developing as many as 75 slums and as many parks has been taken up under the Amrit Yojna. Funds have also been allocated to develop stormwater drains. “The BJP’s flag flying high after the BBMP polls is as certain as the Sun rising in the East,” he asserted.

While almost all cabinet ministers took part in the event organised to mark the completion of six months of the Bommai-led government, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy was conspicuous by his absence. He was at his Bengaluru residence, reportedly busy attending to files, sources said.

Though he wished Bommai on social media, the senior minister gave the event a miss leading to speculation that he was upset over not being given charge of Tumakuru district. Madhuswamy also skipped the felicitation function organised by the BJP at the party’s office later in the evening.

B’day wishes pour in for Bommai

Bengaluru : President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of dignitaries extended wishes to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on his 62nd birthday on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Modi stated that Bommai has been making outstanding efforts to boost Karnataka’s growth trajectory and ensuring a life of dignity as well as prosperity for the poor.

While Shah called Bommai over phone and wished him, many others including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, BJP national president J P Nadda, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Cabinet ministers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, along with former CMs Siddaramaiah, H D Kumaraswamy and several other leaders from other parties, greeted him. Meanwhile, to mark the occasion, Bommai adopted 11 cows from the Rashtrothana Gau Shala (cow shelter).