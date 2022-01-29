STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sexual assault case on headmaster for kissing girl student in Karnataka school

A video of the headmaster kissing the girl in his chamber at the school has gone viral on social media leading to public outrage.

Published: 29th January 2022 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

A video of the headmaster kissing the girl in his chamber at the school has gone viral on social media.

A video of the headmaster kissing the girl in his chamber at the school has gone viral on social media. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MYSURU: The Education Department has lodged a sexual assault case under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the headmaster of a school for kissing a girl student in H.D.Kote town of Karnataka's Mysuru district, police said on Saturday.

A video of the headmaster kissing the girl in his chamber at the school has gone viral on social media leading to public outrage. As the video went viral, villagers and students have demanded action against the accused headmaster. The video was shot by the students through a window. On realising that the act is being shot, the girl moves away and the accused comes towards the window.

Based on the complaints, the Block Education Officer (BEO) lodged a complaint of sexual assault on school girl by the headmaster and sought initiation of action against the him.

The case has been registered at the H.D. Kote police station. The police said that they have taken up the investigation of the case and are verifying the complaint. The accused teacher will be taken into custody for questioning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka​ School Karnataka Karnataka​ School Sexual Assault Case Karnataka​ Sexual Assault Case Mysuru Sexual Assault Case Mysuru School Sexual Assault Case Mysuru Mysuru School
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp