Booklet more of assurances than Bommai govt achievements: Siddaramaiah

“The Bommai-led BJP government is as much accountable for the 2018 election manifesto of the party as his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.

Published: 30th January 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai completed six months in power, Opposition leader in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, on Saturday said the booklet which Bommai released on the occasion, highlighting his government’s achievements, was more of assurances. 

“The Bommai-led BJP government is as much accountable for the 2018 election manifesto of the party as his predecessor B S Yediyurappa. It was promised that Rs 1.5 lakh crore will be spent on implementation of irrigation projects, which means Rs 30,000 crore annually, but the Bommai government spent a mere Rs 6,300 crore in the financial year. The upgradation of 25 district hospitals and 750 schools, five lakh houses for the poor and expanding Amrith Yojna for more gram panchayats among others were all old schemes, but given new names,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.    

He said the government fulfilling its promise of spending Rs 3,000 crore for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region seems doubtful with a mere Rs 1,200 crore released till now against the action plan and just a couple of months remaining in the financial year. 

“It is a continuation of the Yediyurappa-led government. Letting corruption prevail is the Bommai government’s only achievement. The contractors’ association president D Kempanna had also petitioned the Prime Minister disclosing that 40 per cent commission is to be given for tenders of works,” he alleged.

Comments

