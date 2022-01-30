Doubling income: Karnataka govt to survey farmer families

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The state government plans to conduct a massive survey of the farmer-families in a bid to come up with tailor-made income enhance programme for each, instead of pushing a top-down one-size-fits-all scheme. This survey data would, ostensibly, be used for ‘doubling farmer’s income’.

Chairing the first meeting of the Secondary Agriculture Directorate, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that after the survey, a plan should be evolved based on land and human resources available with each farmer’s family.

The survey will be conducted in four districts on a pilot basis, by officials from agriculture, horticulture, rural development and other departments, he said. Though the Secondary Agriculture Directorate is attached to the Agriculture Department, it will work independently and look at agriculture practices, comprehensively. Also include fisheries, animal husbandry and other initiatives that can help farmers supplement their income, he told officials.

The focus should be on efficient use of land and farming practises that are not labour intensive, but technology dependent. There should be a tie-up with local farmer produce organisations to find markets for new produce. The CM directed, officials to launch a digital platform to foster exports and expand the markets for farmers.

Impact of food parks to be assessed

To help farmers look at agriculture in a new and dynamic way, officials have been asked to work towards ‘changing the mindset of farmers’. Local agriculture universities will be roped in to develop programmes that help farmers better productivity as well as open up marketing, he advised. In short, create better farm-to-fork linkages.

The CM instructed Food Karnataka Limited officials to conduct an impact assessment of Food Parks sponsored by the state government. The state has four such food parks. Bommai instructed officials to resolve issues concerning land acquisition, equity and infrastructure and clear the way for setting up of such industrial zones at Bagalkot, Hiriyuru, Maluru and Jewargi. A decision will be taken on granting Rs 26 crore to Food Karnataka Ltd for Food Parks, after examining the proposal with the Finance Department, he added.