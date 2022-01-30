Drop arrogant ministers immediately, demands Renukacharya

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Taking a dig at the arrogant ministers who are not ready to receive the calls of the MLA's, mainly from the ruling BJP, CM's political secretary on Sunday requested the BJP high command and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to drop such ministers from the cabinet immediately.

Kateel Renukacharya said that these arrogant ministers are not interested in getting the works of the constituency properly nor receiving the calls of the MLAs' to understand their grievances properly. "They have no right to continue in the government, hence the CM should take a decision to drop such ministers from his cabinet," he said.

Accepting the fact that he has submitted a complaint against the arrogant ministers, "There are some other ministers who treat the MLA's well and get the works of the constituency properly. I don't have any problems with such MLAs," he clarified.

"A few ministers are of the wrong conception that without them the present government will not run, because of these people the governments' image is damaged, CM should initiate action by removing them and give prominence for the staunch party men, they will change the fortunes for the party," he announced.

Complaining with Bommai, Kateel Renukacharya further said that the arrogant ministers are not receiving the calls of 15 other MLAs including him and also not being treated properly. "The issue has been taken up with the CM and BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel. Along with this, we have also requested them to get the problems addressed within four days."

"We have great respect towards CM Basavaraj Bommai and Nalinkumar Kateel. We are shortly bringing the problems with the state in-charge Arun Singh and ensuring that our problems are addressed," he explained.

"Speaking against the arrogant ministers shouldn't be mistaken as speaking against the BJP. I am a loyal BJP worker and have a dream of bringing BJP back to power in the 2023 polls with a full majority. Hence we need a troop that can steer the party to power and give a vibrant image to the government," said Renukacharya.

Sharing his bitter experiences with the minister he said, "When I called a minister his PA took the call and said that the minister is contracted with Covid-19 and is under home quarantine, but the same minister attended the cabinet meeting the next day. This raised my eyebrows at how the minister got cured within a day. Is this the way the minister is reacting with a BJP MLA?"

"We used to meet former CM BS Yediyurappa within five minutes when he was in office and the present CM Basavaraj Bommai immediately on a a phone call, but a handful of ministers are bringing a bad image to the government. I will discuss other issues at the party platform. After getting frustrated I am addressing the media," he explained the ordeal.