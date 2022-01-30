Grama One to come up across Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Grama One initiative, which was launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently in 12 districts, will now be extended across the state and before February-end. Bommai has written to officials of the e-governance, RDPR and Revenue departments and Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to implement the initiative across the state. The CM, who is taking personal interest in implementation of the initiative, said he will hold weekly meetings to review the progress with Grama One operators, tahsildars and Deputy Commissioners.

He also issued directions for speedy disposal of petitions received at Grama One, and said officials will have to mention the reasons for rejecting petitions. The Deputy Commissioners and senior officials of the departments concerned will have to review the rejected petitions and take disciplinary action against officials who reject them erroneously. “The DCs will also ensure a code of conduct for Grama One operators. Operators should mandatorily take training on technical, administrative and legal issues that are involved,” he said.

The CM also said that periodic training should be held for the Grama One operators to examine and upgrade their skills and cancel the licences of incompetent operators. The Additional Chief Secretary of the e-governance department has been instructed to ensure weekly meetings of Grama One for the next two months.