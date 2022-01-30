Karnataka HC commutes KSRTC bus driver’s conviction to only fine, nixes jail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Modifying an order passed by the trial court, the Karnataka High Court on Saturday subjected a KSRTC driver to fine only, with an observation that the sentence of conviction should not affect his career and should not be treated as a remark for his employment with the state-run transport corporation.

After hearing arguments of the parties, Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar modified the order passed by the trial court, while disposing the revision petition filed by KSRTC driver H Devendrappa from Shivamogga district, who was sentenced and convicted for alleged rash and negligent driving.

On August 14, 2014, Devendrappa, who was driving a KSRTC bus, allegedly caused an accident by ramming a private bus at the second curve of the Charmadi Ghat. Accordingly, Devendrappa was tried in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) for the offences punishable under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC, and found guilty and sentenced to two months simple imprisonment, with a fine of Rs 1,000, and two months simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 500 for the offence.

Against this order, an appeal was preferred before IV Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dakshina Kannada, and the same was dismissed. Hence, Devendrappa moved the High Court by filing a revision petition. His counsel contended that if the way in which the accident occurred is observed, it can be said that it was just a collision, while negotiating a turn in the ghat section.