STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Low intensity earthquake reported in Karnataka's Vijayapura

The earthquake was epicentered at 1.2 kms SSE of Inganal village at Baratagi gram panchayat, in Vijayapura Taluk.

Published: 30th January 2022 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: An earthquake measuring 2.9 magnitude on richter scale was recorded in Vijayapura district on Sunday, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

It was reported at 9:15 AM today.

The earthquake was epicentered at 1.2 kms SSE (south-southeast) of Inganal village at Baratagi gram panchayat, in Vijayapura Taluk of the District, KSNDMC said.

"As per the Seismic Intensity map of the earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 10-12 kms from the epicentre," it said in a statement.

According to KSNDMC, this type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally and the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III, wherein the possibility of damages due to earthquakes is moderate.

"As the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map, the community need not panic, as the intensity observed is low and not destructive," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka Earthquake Vijayapura Vijayapura Earthquake
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp