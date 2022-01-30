STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VTU: Lateral entry students to get two more attempts to clear bridge courses

The announcement comes in the wake of students having approached the university, requesting the concession.

Published: 30th January 2022

Representational Image of students taking an exam (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has announced that lateral entry students from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will be allowed two additional attempts to clear bridge courses. The announcement comes in the wake of students having approached the university, requesting the concession.

VTU sent out a notification saying that students from the B.E. and B.Tech programmes, under the lateral entry category, would be given an additional two attempts to clear bridge courses in order to finish their degrees. The notification stipulated certain criteria for the students to meet however, before they are afforded the additional attempts. 

The criteria highlighted by the university dictates that the attempts will be given to those admitted by the Lateral Entry Scheme category until the 2013-14 academic year. Further, it stipulates that students should clear all subjects and complete all requirements of their courses, save for the bridge courses. Examination fees for the students will be Rs 2,000 per subject, with the attempts not applicable to students who do not fit the criteria.

According to the notice issued by the university, a separate notification about examination schedules and other details will be issued by the evaluation registrar of the university, at least six month before the proposed dates.

