Chief priest stops pooja in front of Hasanamba temple in Hassan after protest by devotees

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The controversy over offering pooja in front of the famous Hasanamba temple in Hassan has been resolved after a warning by the assistant commissioner and administrator of the temple BA Jagadish on Monday.

It may be recalled that devotees had strongly opposed the pooja in the name of Goddess Hasanamba in front of the temple.

The chief priest of Hasanamba, Nagaraj, started the pooja in front of the main doors of the temple for the last three days without bringing the matter to the notice of the district authorities.

Protesting this, people from different sections of society visited the spot and took the chief priest to task for allegedly tarnishing the sanctity of the Hasanamba temple which opens once a year for a few days.

The chief priest allegedly tried to lure devotees by installing a replica of the deity of Goddess Hasanamba, said one of the devotees. The chief priest stopped the pooja following the direction of the assistant commissioner.