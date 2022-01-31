STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DKS, Siddaramaiah recall Gandhiji’s struggle and sacrifice 

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said Gandhiji was martyred because he tried to stop communal violence. 

BENGALURU: On Martyr’s Day, KPCC president DK Shivakumar recalled the greatness of Mahatma Gandhi, saying that Gandhiji has taken the responsibility of the Belagavi session as Congress chief, and was a model for leaders of the world.

“The Congress is a party that has struggle woven into its DNA, this struggle got freedom for the nation,” he said. Recalling the words of Gandhi, “Dear God, if I hurt others, grant me the strength to apologize, if somebody hurts me, grant me the strength to forgive”, he said the Congress will win its struggles with love. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said Gandhiji was martyred because he tried to stop communal violence. 

