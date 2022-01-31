Gandhi’s principles pillars of India: CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the life and ideals of the Father of the Nation are pillars of Independent and Republic India.”This is a day to make a resolve to strive for the state’s development and make it a prosperous one,” Bommai said. He said Mahatma Gandhi never gave up non-violence.

“Despite suffering imprisonment, lathi blows and other hardships, he resolved to attain freedom for the country through the principles of non-violence, peace and truth,” Bommai said. “Significant progress has been made in the last 75 years after independence. But we could have achieved more. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched programmes like Atmanirbhar Bharat... revolutionary changes are being seen in rural and urban development, energy, education and health sectors,” Bommai said.