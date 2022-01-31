STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JDS expels former Mandya MP LR Shivarame Gowda

The JDS expelled former Member of Parliament from Mandya LR Shivarame Gowda for indulging in anti-party activities.

Published: 31st January 2022 08:55 PM

Former Mandya MP LR Shivarame Gowda

Former Mandya MP LR Shivarame Gowda (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The JD(S) on Monday expelled former Member of Parliament from Mandya L R Shivarame Gowda for indulging in anti-party activities.

Karnataka JD(S) President H K Kumaraswamy has issued his expulsion order, with immediate effect.

Earlier in the day, JD(S) Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had instructed the state president to expel Shivarame Gowda for allegedly making derogatory remarks against former Mandya MP from Congress party and senior leader from Vokkaliga community, late G Madegowda.

Speaking to reporters, he had said, permission has been taken from JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda regarding expelling Shivarame Gowda.

Stating that an audio recording has surfaced, where Shivarame Gowda can be heard speaking unnecessary things, Kumaraswamy said, "continuing a person, who has spoken lightly about a tall leader from Vokkaliga community like late Madegowda, in our party, will not be right."

Vokkaligas, a dominant community in the old Mysuru region, to which Deve Gowda family belongs to, is considered as the strong vote base of the JD(S).

Hitting out at Shivarame Gowda, Kumaraswamy further said, "His repeated such wrong conduct and statements have caused embarrassment to the party...he has also claimed (in the audio) about spending crores of money during parliament elections, not sure whom he gave that money."

