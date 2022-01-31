‘Look out for early signs of post-partum depression’

Bala Chauhan By

BENGALURU: Most new mothers go through post-delivery stress, or what is called ‘baby’ blues. Some end up with post-partum depression (PPD), which can prove fatal to the mother and newborn, if left undetected. Awareness on PPD is the first step towards treatment and recovery. Post-partum depression is said to be one of the reasons behind former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s grand-daughter Dr Soundarya’s alleged suicide on Friday.

“About 20 per cent of women can experience post-partum depression,” said Professor of Psychiatry, Geetha Desai, National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (Nimhans). In the first few weeks after childbirth, many women experience post-delivery blues, which wear off soon. “Some women go on to experience post-partum depression. This could be due to depression, bad health and adverse life conditions during pregnancy, genetic and environmental, social conditions and absence of family support,” she added.

Senior professor and in-charge, Perinatal Mental Health Services, Department of Psychiatry, Nimhans, Prabha S Chandra said there is still a “lot of stigma about seeking help, and family members normalise mood changes in the post-partum period due to cultural and superstitious beliefs. In rural areas, they first go to faith healers because of poor awareness on mental health,” she said.“There is a need for obstetrics and gynaecologists to screen all women at least once during pregnancy and once post-partum for anxiety and depression,” said Chandra.