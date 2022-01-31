STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mild tremor hits village in Vijayapura district

Apart from this, the seismic activity was also recorded at a depth of 2 km and 2.6 km in Aliyabad and Gugadaddi villages, respectively.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: People in and around Vijayapura city darted out of their homes at 9.15 am on Sunday, as a tremor of 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the region.The epicentre of the tremor was Inganal village near Baratagi grama panchayat of Vijayapura at a depth of 5 km, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Apart from this, the seismic activity was also recorded at a depth of 2 km and 2.6 km in Aliyabad and Gugadaddi villages, respectively.

According to KSNDMC, “The earthquake of 2.9 magnitude occurred at Inganal village. A lower magnitude tremor was recorded at 9.15 am. The seismic activity has been reported at the seismological observatory centre located at Almatti Dam.”

“The seismic intensity map from the epicentre observed that it is very low and the tremor might have been felt up to a maximum radial distance of 10-12 km from the epicentre. This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally and the epicentre falls in seismic zone III, wherein the possibility of damage due to the tremor is moderate. People need not panic as the intensity observed is very low and not destructive,” stated KSNDMC in a report submitted to the district administration.

