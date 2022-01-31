STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah will quit his party soon, predicts Yatnal

It is left to him whether he will join the saffron party or make other political plans.

Published: 31st January 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal initiates various development works in Vijayapura on Sunday. (Photo| EXPRESS)

MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal initiates various development works in Vijayapura on Sunday. (Photo| EXPRESS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday said that there was a schism between  Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar and claimed that one 
of them will certainly join the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Yatnal said, “Shivakumar had launched the Mekedatu padayatra to end Siddaramaiah’s future in the Congress. There are differences between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. It is cent percent that either of them will join us.”

“Siddaramaiah will quit the Congress in coming days. It is left to him whether he will join the saffron party or make other political plans. Siddaramaiah is a great leader. He is counting his last days in the Congress. The BJP high command will take a final call on his joining us,” Yatnal elaborated.

Responding to reports that MLC Laxman Savadi is in touch with the Congress, Yatnal said, “Savadi will not stoop so low for political gains. Even after his defeat, the party had  made him the deputy CM. A group of people will spin such tales ahead of the Assembly elections. Savadi will remain in the BJP.”

Scotching speculations that he and MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi are planning to float a new political outfit, Yatnal said, “These are rumours.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal  Siddaramaiah D K Shivakumar BJP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp