Siddaramaiah will quit his party soon, predicts Yatnal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday said that there was a schism between Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar and claimed that one

of them will certainly join the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Yatnal said, “Shivakumar had launched the Mekedatu padayatra to end Siddaramaiah’s future in the Congress. There are differences between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. It is cent percent that either of them will join us.”

“Siddaramaiah will quit the Congress in coming days. It is left to him whether he will join the saffron party or make other political plans. Siddaramaiah is a great leader. He is counting his last days in the Congress. The BJP high command will take a final call on his joining us,” Yatnal elaborated.

Responding to reports that MLC Laxman Savadi is in touch with the Congress, Yatnal said, “Savadi will not stoop so low for political gains. Even after his defeat, the party had made him the deputy CM. A group of people will spin such tales ahead of the Assembly elections. Savadi will remain in the BJP.”

Scotching speculations that he and MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi are planning to float a new political outfit, Yatnal said, “These are rumours.”