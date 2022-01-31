STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Three groups in KPCC, claims Govind Karjol 

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol on Sunday said that there is groupism in the state Congress. 

Published: 31st January 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol on Sunday said that there is groupism in the state Congress. Addressing the media after laying the foundation stone for the construction of sub-canals of Herkal South Lift Irrigation Project at Agasarakoppa village, Karjol said one group in the Congress is led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and the other group by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar. He said the third group led by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has leaders like G Parameshwara and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.He said the relationship between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar is like water and oil and they do not get along well with each other. 

ALSO READ: Ramesh Jarkiholi can lure Congress MLAs to BJP, says Govind Karjol

He said the Congress in Karnataka is a sinking boat and has lost control of 27 seats in the last few years.   On murmurs of a few BJP legislators joining the Congress, Karjol said, “The opposition is so weak that no one from the BJP will join them. Congress leaders are in a state of illusionbefore the 2023 polls.”

Countering Siddaramaiah, who had said that there was no development under the BJP rule, Karjol said, “The government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is making sincere efforts for the state’s development. After we came to power, administration was affected due to natural calamities like floods and then later because of the Covid-19 pandemic. There were no floods between 2013 and 2018 during Siddaramaiah’s rule. Then why didn’t people elect them back in 2018?” he asked.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Govind Karjol Congress Groupism
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp