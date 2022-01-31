We know our responsibilities: CM Bommai to Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mincing no words, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday criticised Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah for his statement that the BJP government in Karnataka had not fulfilled even a single promise made in its 2018 election manifesto.

“We are aware of our responsibilities. We have launched many programmes for the welfare of students, youth, women, and SCs and STs. Do not try to find fault when none exists,” Bommai thundered.

On Saturday, a day after Bommai completed six months in office and released a booklet on his government’s achievements, Siddaramaiah had alleged that the booklet was more of assurances rather than achievements. The Badami MLA had also remarked that the BJP government had not fulfilled the party’s 2018 manifesto and Bommai is as much accountable as his predecessor BS Yediyurappa.

“Nothing more can be expected from Siddaramaiah. He should see the work done. Instead, he is trying to find fault.Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had claimed that he implemented 96 per cent of his manifesto. But still people rejected him in the 2018 elections,” Bommai said, adding that it was not enough only to announce programmes, but they should be implemented too.

Infighting in Congress

On reported tiff between KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah coming out in the open, Bommai dubbed it an internal matter of the Congress. “There are many instances. Congress never worked for people’s welfare. They were always concerned about coming to power and using the power for their selfish ends,” Bommai said.

Death of journalist Mutalik Desai condoled

Meanwhile, Bommai has condoled the death of senior journalist Mutalik Desai.“Mutalik Desai had immense concern for Kannada language and culture. He was a guide and mentor for hundreds of young journalists. His death is an immense loss for Kannada journalism,” Bommai said.

‘High command to take call on Cabinet expansion’

CM Basavaraj Bommai, although declining to comment on Cabinet expansion, clarified that he is ready to go to Delhi when the party top brass calls him to discuss the matter. “It is a convention to meet the state MPs ahead of the Union Budget session. I will visit Delhi soon to meet our MPs,” Bommai said.