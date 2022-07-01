42K garbage collectors in Karnataka to go on strike Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is likely to plunge into a garbage crisis as over 42,000 safai karmacharis will be going on an indefinite strike across the state from Friday. Homes, hotels and other establishments will be forced to manage solid and wet waste on their own. Garbage loaders, cleaners, drivers and underground drainage workers who have been demanding regularisation of their services will be joining the strike .

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits (BBMP) is likely to be the worst-hit. The state’s capital has over 15,000 such workers in corporation limits who will take part in the agitation. A protest will be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru from Friday.

According to BBMP, 5,800 tonnes of waste is generated in corporation limits and any disruption in services will have a severe impact, forcing citizens to bear the brunt.BBMP, Solid Waste Management Special Commissioner, Harish Kumar said: “The association has submitted a memorandum and it is now up to the government to respond.”

The BBMP had earlier said that it has 1,600 permanent pourakarmikas and 16,000 come under its direct payment system. “People coming to collect waste from homes are employed by contractors and it is their responsibility to ensure that services are not disrupted,” said another senior BBMP official.

Earlier, various associations dealing with conservancy workers gave a call for a state-wide agitation threatening that they would not collect garbage from Nagara Palikes, Grama Sabhas and Pattana Panchayats. But since the government did not respond to their demands, the association is going ahead with the indefinite strike, said P P Appanna, General Secretary, AICCTU.

Shivanna Mysuru, President, Karnataka State Nagara Palike, Grama Sabhas and Pattana Panchyat Pourakarmika Maha Sangha said that earlier a delegation had met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking his intervention but no avail.Collection of garbage falls under essential category and as per ESMA, if the services are not met, action will be taken against the contractors, said a BBMP official.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with officials to discuss the matter on Friday evening.