After Europe tour, shepherds demand training college

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Shepherds India International, who went on a Europe tour, have placed three demands before the government to improve the lot of shepherds. Their demands are, starting a training college on the Swiss model with the collaboration of existing authorities, universities, corporations and boards, reserving the land required for herders and setting up of a committee to study shepherding and make it worthwhile.

In all, 48 members from Shepherds India visited the farm of Mr Pabrizio, a progressive herder, in Rome and got information about advancements in sheep rearing. They also visited Italy, Germany, and Austria.



“We observed pastures and orchards in villages in the Alps and Black Forest areas, and learned about shepherds and sheep,” the members said.