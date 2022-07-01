STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Harsha murder: NIA team searches houses of 12 accused

Sources said that the NIA officials, along with 14 teams of the local police, visited the houses of 12 accused and their relatives in connection with the murder.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Harsha, Bajrang Dal activist

The 28 year-old Harsha was stabbed to death. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA/NEW DELHI: A team from the NIA has camped in Shivamogga for the last two days to collect evidence on the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha that shook the country, following which the probe was handed over to NIA.

Sources said that the NIA officials, along with 14 teams of the local police, visited the houses of 12 accused and their relatives in connection with the murder. The agency said the case was initially registered on February 21, 2022 by the Doddapete police station of Shivamogga and re-registered by NIA on March 23, 2022.

“During the searches on the premises of the accused and suspects, various digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM Cards, memory cards, hard disks and other incriminating material and documents have been seized,” the agency said. NIA had earlier arrested 10 accused and invoked sections of the UAPA against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Dal NIA
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp