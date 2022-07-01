Harsha murder: NIA team searches houses of 12 accused

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA/NEW DELHI: A team from the NIA has camped in Shivamogga for the last two days to collect evidence on the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha that shook the country, following which the probe was handed over to NIA.

Sources said that the NIA officials, along with 14 teams of the local police, visited the houses of 12 accused and their relatives in connection with the murder. The agency said the case was initially registered on February 21, 2022 by the Doddapete police station of Shivamogga and re-registered by NIA on March 23, 2022.

“During the searches on the premises of the accused and suspects, various digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM Cards, memory cards, hard disks and other incriminating material and documents have been seized,” the agency said. NIA had earlier arrested 10 accused and invoked sections of the UAPA against them.