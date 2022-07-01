Monsoon fury hits Karnataka coast: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi flooded

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Normal life was hit in Mangaluru, Udupi cities and other parts of the two districts as heavy rains lashed throughout the day on Thursday. Sunil, a 46-year-old man from Kolnadu near Mulki, died after he was washed away in the floods on Wednesday night. His body was found on Thursday morning. Several low-lying areas were inundated in Mangaluru city, affecting vehicular movement on NH-75, NH-66 and other roads. Heavy traffic was witnessed in Kottara Chowki, Pumpwell, Padil and other places. At Kottara, the Rajakaluve flowing alongside the highway overflowed.

Two houses were fully damaged and another 20 houses were damaged partially in Dakshina Kannada. Veerakambha in Bantwal taluk received the highest 140 mm rainfall till 7.30 pm on Thursday.

Train services were also affected following a landslip between Mangaluru Junction and Padil section on the Mangaluru Junction-Hassan/Mysuru/Bengaluru section in the morning.

By the time the authorities declared holiday, a majority of students had reached schools. At Kodialguthu in Mangaluru city, students were seen wading through knee-deep water while returning from college. Schools and colleges in the two districts will be shut on Friday as IMD has predicted heavy rainfall.

Fire personnel rescued three women and a male labourer in a boat in Neermarga after the field they were working in got inundated. Few residents, including children, were rescued with a rope after they got stranded when their houses got flooded in Malemar. Authorities have cautioned people from going close to sea and rivers as water level in Nethravathi, Mruthunjaya, Phalguni rivers increased.