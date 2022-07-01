STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Monsoon fury hits Karnataka coast: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi flooded

Low-lying areas inundated; flights delayed, train services disrupted

Published: 01st July 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

A flooded railway track in Mangaluru after heavy rain lashed the region

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Normal life was hit in Mangaluru, Udupi cities and other parts of the two districts as heavy rains lashed throughout the day on Thursday. Sunil, a 46-year-old man from Kolnadu near Mulki, died after he was washed away in the floods on Wednesday night. His body was found on Thursday morning. Several low-lying areas were inundated in Mangaluru city, affecting vehicular movement  on NH-75, NH-66 and other roads. Heavy traffic was witnessed in Kottara Chowki, Pumpwell, Padil and other places. At Kottara, the Rajakaluve flowing alongside the highway overflowed.

Two houses were fully damaged and another 20 houses were damaged partially in Dakshina Kannada. Veerakambha in Bantwal taluk received the highest 140 mm rainfall till 7.30 pm on Thursday.
Train services were also affected following a landslip between Mangaluru Junction and Padil section on the Mangaluru Junction-Hassan/Mysuru/Bengaluru section in the morning.

By the time the authorities declared holiday, a majority of students had reached schools. At Kodialguthu in Mangaluru city, students were seen wading through knee-deep water while returning from college. Schools and colleges in the two districts will be shut on Friday as IMD has predicted heavy rainfall.  

Fire personnel rescued three women and a male labourer in a boat in Neermarga after the field they were working in got inundated. Few residents, including children, were rescued with a rope after they got stranded when their houses got flooded in Malemar. Authorities have cautioned people from going close to sea and rivers as water level in Nethravathi, Mruthunjaya, Phalguni rivers increased. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Dakshina Kannada Udupi Monsoon
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp