STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

2023 Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah may contest from Saudatti

Some top Congress leaders are eyeing Assembly segments where they have brighter prospects of winning in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Published: 02nd July 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Some top Congress leaders are eyeing Assembly segments where they have brighter prospects of winning in the 2023 Assembly polls. Including ex-CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, some Congress leaders may switch their constituencies, though they are capable of retaining their current seats.

Congress is hunting for a suitable candidate for the Saudatti constituency, where it lost the last poll because of a split in party votes while BJP’s Anand Mamni has won the last three elections. Though the party has three locally-popular leaders aspiring for the ticket, Siddaramaiah’s name is doing the rounds.

Discussions are being held within the party to get the CLP leader to contest from the seat instead of Badami, which he represents. But the party is also looking at Chamarajpet, Badami, Koppal or Kolar segments for him, but will take a final decision later, sources said.

Close associates of Jarkiholi want him to contest from Saudatti by leaving Yamakanmardi to his daughter Priyanka. Sources denied the speculation, asserting he will not switch from Yamakanmardi nor bring his daughter into politics so early. Instead, Jarkiholi may support Siddaramaiah’s candidature if the party wants the latter to contest from Saudatti.

Jarkiholi, contesting the last Lok Sabha election from the Belagavi Parliamentary constituency, garnered a mammoth votes from the Saudatti Assembly segment. To avoid possible rebel activities in the 2023 Assembly polls, Congress is mulling fielding a popular leader like Siddaramaiah or  Jarkiholi, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saudatti Siddaramaiah Karnataka polls Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp