Bhatkal: Urdu boards removed after talks with DC

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: The Bhatkal Municipal Corporation removed a board painted in Urdu after a meeting with Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan on Friday. But as a precautionary measure, the Bhatkal assistant commissioner imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 till the midnight of Saturday.

During the meeting, Muhilan is said to have told the Bhatkal Tanzim that Urdu boards cannot be put up as the state recognises only Kannada and English as official languages. After the meeting, the municipality removed the signboards in Urdu. Muslim organisations had been protesting against the demand of Kannada organisations to remove these boards.

The assistant commissioner, in his order on Friday, stated that Bhatkal being a sensitive place and vulnerable to communal issues, even a small incident could trigger clashes. “Many anti-social elements might take advantage of this issue and disturb communal harmony. That could result in loss of public property. Considering these factors, the prohibitory orders have been enforced in the 500-metre radius of the TMC office in Bhatkal,” the order stated.

The order prohibits people from carrying weapons and harmful liquids, like acid. Gatherings of more than five people are banned and burning of effigies and provocative speeches too are prohibited.