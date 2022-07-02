Karnataka at forefront in adapting to new tax regime: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Fridays said the state is at the forefront in adapting to the changes in the tax regime and it was possible due to the adoption of technology and expertise of officers. On the ‘GST Day’, organised by the Commercial Taxes department on Friday, he said, “Karnataka is a state which has ably managed the GST system, which was introduced after much deliberations with all the states for over 10 years by then Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley. To maintain a lesser number of tax slabs, we have decided to have three slabs and a special tax slab,” he said.

Noting some principles for taxation, he said the system should be purposeful, affordable, accountable and equitable. “There will be no problems in resource mobilisation if we follow these principles. It is equally important to show greater responsibility while spending the tax revenue as it is the hard-earned money of the common man,” he added.

Recalling his maiden budget after the Covid crisis, Bommai detailed how he succeeded in raising additional resources without imposing any additional tax burden, but by ensuring better compliance.

“Within six months, we exceeded the target by Rs 15,000 crore and around Rs 7,000 of that came from GST,” he said. He also presented the chief minister’s award to the staff of the department.

‘B’luru Zone second largest contributor’

Ranjana Jha, Principal Chief Commissioner of Bengaluru CGST Zone, said the Bengaluru zone is the second largest contributor to GST in the country and data analytics has been a phenomenal tool in detecting tax evasion. She highlighted the achievements of the zone pointing to unparalleled increase in the number of registrations of new taxpayers, near doubling of revenue collection in five years, and setting up of the only ISO 9001:2015 certified Seva Kendra in the country.

