STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Need more teeth in anti-defection law, says Kharge

The BJP was using all means to destabilise government including raids by the IT department and ED to compel MLAs to change sides.

Published: 02nd July 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that it was the systematic planning of the BJP that toppled the MVA government in Maharashtra as the BJP wants to oust opposition parties from ruling in any of the states.

Kharge told media persons that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena and dismantled the MVA government only to get the top job with the help of BJP. The MVA government was running smoothly, he observed.

To stop such anti-party activities and prevent destabilisation of governments, the Centre should give more teeth to the anti-defection law by amending it to disqualifying public representatives from contesting for the next 5 years for defection. The BJP was using all means to destabilise government including raids by the IT department and ED to compel MLAs to change sides.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge anti-defection law
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp