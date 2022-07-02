Need more teeth in anti-defection law, says Kharge

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that it was the systematic planning of the BJP that toppled the MVA government in Maharashtra as the BJP wants to oust opposition parties from ruling in any of the states.

Kharge told media persons that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena and dismantled the MVA government only to get the top job with the help of BJP. The MVA government was running smoothly, he observed.

To stop such anti-party activities and prevent destabilisation of governments, the Centre should give more teeth to the anti-defection law by amending it to disqualifying public representatives from contesting for the next 5 years for defection. The BJP was using all means to destabilise government including raids by the IT department and ED to compel MLAs to change sides.