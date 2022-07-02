Parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi get over 100 mm rain

By Express News Service

MANGALURU/UDUPI: Incessant rains in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi that continued on Thursday set a record of sorts as many hoblis in the twin districts witnessed rainfall above 100 mm. Pane Mangaluru hobli in Bantwal taluk of DK district received 111.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Friday. Vitla hobli in Bantwal taluk received 128.8 mm rainfall in the corresponding period. Mangaluru (B) hobli received the highest of 135.7 mm rain in the corresponding period. Gurpur hobli in Mangaluru taluk received 108.7 mm rain.

With this, four hoblis out of total 19 hoblis in DK district received more than 100 mm rainfall each in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday. In Udupi district, Brahmavara hobli received 107.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday. Kota hobli received 102.1 mm rainfall in the corresponding period. During 2021, Udupi district had recorded an actual rainfall of 4,797 mm as against its normal rainfall of 4,535 mm. The amount of annual rainfall recorded during 2021 was more when compared to previous year (2020).

When the data is compared, only Uppinangadi hobli in Kadaba taluk in DK district received exceeded rainfall in June month this year. It received 766.2 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 726.6 mm for June month. As per rain forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rain (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) is likely to occur at isolated places over all three districts of Coastal Karnataka and this forecast is valid till 8.30 am on July 2.