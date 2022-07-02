STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi get over 100 mm rain

With this, four hoblis out of total 19 hoblis in DK district received more than 100 mm rainfall each in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday.

Published: 02nd July 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rains continue to pour in Mangaluru city on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

MANGALURU/UDUPI: Incessant rains in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi that continued on Thursday set a record of sorts as many hoblis in the twin districts witnessed rainfall above 100 mm. Pane Mangaluru hobli in Bantwal taluk of DK district received 111.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Friday. Vitla hobli in Bantwal taluk received 128.8 mm rainfall in the corresponding period. Mangaluru (B) hobli received the highest of 135.7 mm rain in the corresponding period. Gurpur hobli in Mangaluru taluk received 108.7 mm rain.

With this, four hoblis out of total 19 hoblis in DK district received more than 100 mm rainfall each in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday. In Udupi district, Brahmavara hobli received 107.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday. Kota hobli received 102.1 mm rainfall in the corresponding period. During 2021, Udupi district had recorded an actual rainfall of 4,797 mm as against its normal rainfall of 4,535 mm. The amount of annual rainfall recorded during 2021 was more when compared to previous year (2020).

When the data is compared, only Uppinangadi hobli in Kadaba taluk in DK district received exceeded rainfall in June month this year. It received 766.2 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 726.6 mm for June month. As per rain forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rain (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) is likely to occur at isolated places over all three districts of Coastal Karnataka and this forecast is valid till 8.30 am on July 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada Udupi Rainfall monsoon
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp