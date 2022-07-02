Rs 6.5k crore okayed for Jal Jeevan scheme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Friday approved close to Rs 6,500 crore to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission schemes across the state and they will be taken up under the Design Build Operate and Transfer format, said Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy.

He told the media that under the scheme, funds have been approved for drinking water supply at various panchayats and urban local bodies in Yadgir, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Koppal, Bidar, Haveri and other districts. The state government’s deadline to provide drinking water to all households is 2024, but it is behind schedule.

The cabinet also approved payment of Rs 2,000 per month to pourakarmikas across the state as hardship allowance. “This is applicable to all pourakarmikas, including those working on contract,” he said.

On religious practices at Datta Peetha shrine at Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru, he said the Cabinet accepted the sub-committee report.

The state government is likely to hold the monsoon legislature session in August this year. “We had earlier planned for July, but we are now planning it in August,” he said. However, no decision was taken at the cabinet meeting on Friday.