Farmers to lay siege to CM Bommai’s house over pricing

The government has failed to implement the recommendations of the M S Swaminathan commission, they said, and now demand Rs 4,500 per tonne.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha members will lay siege to CM’s residence in Bengaluru on Monday over various demands including fixing price of Rs 4,500 per tonne of sugarcane and release of pending amount.

In a release, Sangha stated the sugarcane growers are reeling under unscientific pricing, cheating while weighing, and delay in release of due amount. The central government has taken a stand which will only benefit sugar factories, they alleged, and pointed out that the Centre had promised to double farmers’ income but the production cost has doubled due to jump in prices of fertilisers.

The government has failed to implement the recommendations of the M S Swaminathan commission, they said, and now demand Rs 4,500 per tonne. The Centre has not announced the minimum support price for sugarcane for the past four years, while many sugarcane factories in North Karnataka are run by by BJP, Congress and JDS leaders, some of whom are ministers.

These factories are procuring sugarcane from farmers below the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), they alleged, and said that farmers are being denied their money on time to which the government has turned a blind eye.

