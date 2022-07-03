STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In this Karnataka village, locals take turns to keep watch for quakes at night

We have decided that one person from each house take turns to keep watch at night to alert others in case of an earthquake.

Published: 03rd July 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hoddhetti Sudheer Kumar, a resident of Karike village in Bagamanadala, is unable to sleep at night, being in constant fear of earthquakes. Not only him, many other residents in his village and in five other neighbouring ones, are kept awake at night due to frequent tremors.They are constantly on alert. “We are our own security. We have decided that one person from each house take turns to keep watch at night to alert others in case of an earthquake. As soon as we will feel any tremor or hear a sound, we raise an alarm and everyone rushes out of their houses. We do not want to die in our sleep,” Kumar said.

The fear among the residents of Karike, Sampaje, Peraje, Chembu and surrounding villages is palpable. They recollect the Nepal earthquake and fear the same could occur here. Their fear only heightened after they experienced an earthquake at 1.15 am on Friday.

They are not convinced by the repeated assurances of officials that there is nothing to worry. “It feels like we are sitting on a boat that is floating in turbulent water and we fear we will all drown. Every time there is an earthquake, we hear a loud sound like a quarry blast which is followed by tremors. So the moment we her any blast, we run to open areas. While the adults run out, the worry is regarding senior citizens and children who need help,” Kumar added.

Another resident said that since their homes are near elevated regions, they fear that they may collapse due to landslips. “The 2008 earthquake was big, but it occurred one time and stopped. But now it is happening every day. In one week, we experienced it seven times. People are also worried to go to work in their fields as we do not want to leave our loved ones behind. We do not know what will happen to us the next moment,” the resident of Chembu village said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka earthquake
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp