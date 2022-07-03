Muniyappa’s meeting with supporters raises eyebrows

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Senior Congress leader and Congress Working Committee permanent invitee KH Muniyappa, who is visibly disturbed over the induction of his “rivals” -- former legislators MC Sudhakar of Chinthamani and Kothur Manjunath -- into the party-fold, held a meeting of his supporters from Kolar on Saturday, and ominously said he will take a decision in a month, triggering speculation in the state and national party circles.

The seven-time Lok Sabha member said he is waiting for a reply from Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shiva Kumar over the induction of the two leaders.Probably for the first time in his political career of 30 years, he clarified that he is not waiting for any reply from the party high command, but from the party state unit, as he was not kept in the loop while the party reinducted the two of his detractors into the party in New Delhi in the presence of ex-AICC chief Rahul Gandhi recently.

Muniyappa, who lost the previous Lok Sabha election in 2019, said the two former legislators, along with sitting Congress legislators, joined hands with BJP, openly worked against him and ensured his defeat in the poll. The former Union minister said he does not have any objection to the two being brought back into the party, but what affected him was the fact that he was sidelined while taking the decision and when the two were formally welcomed into the party, though he was present in New Delhi.

The entire process has been guided by former Speaker and Srinivaspur MLA Ramesh Kumar, he alleged. “All I need is a clarification from Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on sidelining me. Later, I will take a decision based on the wishes of my supporters and workers of Kolar.” Muniyappa said his vanavasa will end soon, and the Mahabharata war, where Pandavas won with the guidance of Lord Krishna, will repeat here, he warned.

At the meeting, senior leaders, including former minister Naseer Ahmed, Bise Gowda, Urubagilu Srinivas and Jayadev, expressed their displeasure over the reinduction of Srinivas and Manjunath.Congress National General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjeewala, tweeted, “KH Muniyappa is a senior leader with profound experience and commitment to the congress party. In order to put up a strong fight to defeat the BJP, we decided to forego all the differences and bitterness of the past, and thanked Muniyappa and other senior leaders for rising to the occasion in the best interest of the party and agreeing to work unitedly.”