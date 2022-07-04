Former Karnataka Congress MLA KN Rajanna's gaffe turns boon for JDS

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The controversy that erupted after former Congress MLA KN Rajanna's statement on former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's health condition appears to be helping the JDS rank and file to unite in the Old Mysuru region especially in Tumakuru district.

The Vokkaliga community organisations have reportedly written to Congress party high command asking them to refused ticket to Rajanna from the Madugiri assembly seat in the 2023 assembly polls, sources told The New Indian Express.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who had been gaining traction among the community in the region, is worried by Rajanna's statement that has hurt the feelings of the community. Evidently, the JDS is making most of the opportunity with protest rallies in Kunigal and Madhugiri taluks and there are plans to organise more, sources said.

Rajanna, an ST Nayaka leader, had helped BJP win Tumakuru seat for the first time in 1989 and had contested as a rebel against the Congress party's official candidate Shafi Ahmed. He then shifted to JDS and was elected from the erstwhile Bellavi assembly seat when Gowda campaigned in 2004, but shifted his loyalty back to Congress in 2008 but lost from Madhugiri twice.

Shivakumar, after meeting Swamiji of Sringeri Sharada Peetham at his home on Sunday, told media persons, "Rajanna's remarks has nothing to do with the party. The party leadership and myself suggested he should apologise. He has already tendered an apology. Let's leave it there."