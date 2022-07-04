STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Karnataka minister BT Lalitha Naik gets threat for 'leftist ideologies', security increased

Naik said that she had shared the four-page letter with the Sanjayanagar police and it contains several names including Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy, BK Hariprasad and Baraguru Ramachandrappa.

Former Karnataka minister BT Lalitha Naik

Former Karnataka minister BT Lalitha Naik (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and writer BT Lalitha Naik received another threat letter over the textbook controversy on Saturday at her residential address through post.

The miscreants wrote in Kannada using red ink that she was supporting leftist ideologies, interfering in the revised textbook and she, along with others including former CMs Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy, will be killed. 

A senior police officer said Sanjaynagar police have registered a case and deployed security at Naik's residence. It was posted from Rajajinagar, the officer added. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Naik said that she had shared the four-page letter with the Sanjayanagar police and it contains several names including Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy, BK Hariprasad and Baraguru Ramachandrappa.

The threat letter warns against supporting left ideology and Muslim organisations. "I do not care about such threats and will continue my to express my views and speak the truths. I even told the home department that there is no need of providing gunmen and special security as I do not want the government to spend on my security," she said. 

In March 2021, Naik had received a threat letter amid elections in five states, including neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The letter in Kannada and addressed to former minister and Naik claimed that there was threat to the lives of BJP general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi, Kannada megastar Shivarajkumar, a TV journalist, and herself.

