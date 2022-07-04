STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Landslides incidents rise as monsoon envelops Uttara Kannada district

This is being termed as a man-made incident due to tampering with slopes of the hillocks for the ongoing road project.

Published: 04th July 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

The landslide at Anshi Ghats

The landslide at Anshi Ghats. (Photo| EPS)

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

KARWAR: With monsoon rain enveloping the entire Uttara Kannada district, landslides have been reported from Honnavar Road and Anshi Ghats. Saturday morning witnessed a landslide on Honnavar-Karwar Main Road which was cleared by the authorities.

This is being termed as a man-made incident due to tampering with slopes of the hillocks for the ongoing road project. The same night witnessed huge rocks tumbling down from the top of Anshi Ghats connecting Karwar and Belgaum Road. The rocks blocked the road for some time. Though the road has been cleared but fear of more landslides looms large.

"Anshi Ghats have been witnessing landslides for the last two years, although the region did not have any history of landslides. Maybe there is too much water accumulated on the top," said Dinakar, a native of Anshi.

Basavraj, a native of Ulavi, recalled the horrors of a landslide last year saying, "We all had a very difficult time when there was a massive landslide last year. We are totally dependent on Karwar for our daily needs. We have sometime walked all the way to Anshi Ghats and reached Kadra junction to board a bus. We had to travel for more than 15 km. We only hope that the nightmare will not return to haunt us."

Deputy Commissioner (Uttara Kannada) Mullai Muhilan has said that Anshi Ghats has been considered as the most vulnerable for landslides and added that a thorough study will be conducted to ascertain the reasons behind the landslide.

Kodagu is safe, say officials

With tremors in Kodagu leading to fear among the people that earthquakes and landslides could recur, the District Disaster Management Authority has said that there is nothing to worry about. The officials said they had not received any such reports from any of the scientific organizations till date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttara Kannada district Uttara Kannada landslides Anshi Ghats Honnavar Road
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R S Chakravarti
    In India it appears that nobody is concerned about preventing or avoiding landslides!
    21 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp