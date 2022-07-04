STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will not quit Congress: Former Kolar MP KH Muniyappa

But a Congress MLA who is close to him said he has been extremely upset with the attitude of certain people within the Congress.

KH Muniyappa

Former Kolar MP KH Muniyappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : While it is true that former MP Kolar KH Muniyappa has been extremely angry and upset with certain persons in the Congress party, there has been a strong buzz that he would quit the Congress. 

Now, Muniyappa, a seven-time MP and former Union minister, who is permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, told The New Indian Express, "It is not true, I will not quit the Congress." But a Congress MLA who is close to him said he has been extremely upset with the attitude of certain people within the Congress.

He had brought his concerns to the notice of his party leadership, especially the attitude of certain persons within the Congress who were responsible for openly working against him in the previous elections in 2019.

There are some persons in the Congress party who have been bad mouthing Muniyappa and he has drawn the attention of KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

