STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

2,000 fishing ponds to come up across Karnataka soon: Bommai

Giving a boost to the fisheries department, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said an order has been passed to set up 2,000 fishing ponds across the state.

Published: 05th July 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai checks out an aquarium at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Giving a boost to the fisheries department, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said an order has been passed to set up 2,000 fishing ponds across the state. This apart, a processing unit will be set up on 25 acres at Almatti in Vijayapura, to encourage inland fisheries. 

Bommai said this at a function for renovation of the aquarium at Cubbon Park, organised by the Department of Fisheries and Inland Water Transport. Addressing the public, he said, “Based on the PPP model, a Singapore-type aquarium with a tunnel will be set up at Lalbagh and Cubbon Park government aquariums, and will be renovated to attract children.” 

He said that inland fisheries has dwindled in the past ten years, and many varieties of fish and its seedlings are being supplied from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. “To give a boost to inland fisheries, the government will set up a processing unit on 25 acres of land in Vijayapura. We will look at tapping potential along the state’s 330km of coastline. In all, 100 boats have been sanctioned to Coastal Karnataka for marine fishing, and I am in talks with big processing units to set up their base here,” Bommai said. 

The department’s total output was 1 million tonnes, and this time, a target of 1.25 million tonnes has been set. He said the government is contemplating capturing deep sea resource. The CM alao spoke about building 10,000 houses for the fisher community and ‘Vidhya Nidhi’ , a programme to give better education to their children. He advised the community to avail of benefits under Matsya Sampada Yojana, and stressed that Karnataka will formulate an employment policy and give financial assistance to those who provide employment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai fishing ponds
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp